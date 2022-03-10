Lalu Prasad Yadav's health condition serious, kidney 80% damaged: RIMS

The health of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been steadily deteriorating. He is being treated at RIMS Paying Ward. Doctors say that Lalu Yadav's kidneys are constantly deteriorating. Dialysis is necessary in this case. Lalu Yadav's kidney is more than 80 per cent damaged. There seems to be no improvement in his health. Doctors have said that changes can be made in the dosage of the drugs and his diet.

According to the information received, Lalu Prasad Yadav's serum creatinine level was checked on Tuesday, which went up from 3.5 to 4.2. The ability of the kidneys to function is demonstrated by serum creatinine. If the condition of the kidneys remains the same, Lalu Prasad Yadav may have to undergo dialysis soon, doctors said. His blood pressure is normal and his blood sugar level is fine.

Lalu Yadav suffers from many ailments

Lalu Yadav is suffering from various ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney and tooth ailments and is being treated by doctors at RIMS. He had undergone root canal treatment on his teeth a few days ago. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been suffering from various ailments for a long time, on the basis of which a bail petition was filed. The hearing is scheduled for March 11. He has been sentenced to five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the fodder scam case.