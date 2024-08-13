Land acquisition for Hyderabad RRR to be completed next month

Hyderabad, Aug 13 The Telangana Chief Secretary on Tuesday directed district Collectors concerned to complete land acquisition for Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) by the second week of September.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari asked the Collectors to give priority to land acquisition and complete the process by the second week of September.

She held a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat to review the progress of the construction of the Regional Ring Road.

Santhi Kumari said that the RRR project is the most prestigious one for the state. She directed officials to speed up the acquisition of land pending at various stages.

The Chief Secretary asked officials to focus on the issue of compensation for land acquisition and ensure that farmers losing their lands get fair compensation.

The Collectors of the districts concerned were directed to constitute committees at the district level for land acquisition. Santhi Kumari said these committees should take steps to ensure that the farmers losing their lands for RRR get fair compensation as per the market value.

The Collectors were asked to also focus on court cases relating to land acquisition and take steps for their expeditious disposal.

Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary, Roads & Buildings, Srinivas Raj, Advisor to Government, Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary, Revenue, Prashanti, Additional Secretary, Forest, Harichandana, Special Secretary, Roads & Buildings, Harish, Joint Secretary, Roads & Buildings, Collectors of Rangareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Siddipet districts attended the meeting.

In the State Budget for 2024-25, Rs.1,525 crores were allocated for Regional Ring Road, which will connect Hyderabad to other parts of the state.

The northern road from Sangareddy-Toopran-Gajwel-Choutuppal will be 158.6 km long while the southern side will be 189 km from Choutuppal-Shadhnagar-Sangareddy. RRR will be constructed with the standards of the expressway.

It was announced in the Budget speech that RRR will be initially constructed as a four-lane highway and will be extended to 8 lines commensurate with the increase in traffic.

The region between ORR and RRR will attract industries, services and transport parks. As per initial estimates, the northern part of RRR will cost Rs 13,522 crores and the southern part will cost Rs 12,980 crores.

