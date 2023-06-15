Landfall process of Cyclone Biparjoy commences, says IMD

New Delhi, June 15 With maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 km per hour, the landfall process of the very severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" has started at the coastal districts of Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch on Thursday evening, the IMD said.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: Red Message.VSCS Bparjoy at 6:30 p.m. today near lat 22.95N and lon 68.2E about 50km SW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat),110km NW of Devbhumi Dwarka, Landfall process has commenced," the India Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, as the landfall process commenced, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the coastal areas has stepped forward to assist the villagers of the area.

