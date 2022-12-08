'Landlady can't suffer': Delhi HC directs govt to de-seal property in child labour case

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to de-seal a property sealed last year after it was found that its tenant had engaged children for his tailoring business, holding that due to the tenant's misconduct, the landlady cannot be made to suffer.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba. M Singh said the petitioner is only the landlady of the mentioned property and its rent is one of her sources of income. "There are no allegations against the Petitioner of having been complicit in any manner with the tenant," she said.

Moreover, the landlady's counsel submitted that the tenant has not paid even up-to-date rent, and she has already suffered immensely.

The landlady had rented out the property to a man last year, who was caught engaging children in his business of stitching and tailoring there. Owing to this, the property was sealed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vivek Vihar, in February last year.

An FIR was also registered at Gandhi Nagar police station. Meanwhile, the tenant is absconding.

Noting that the petitioner must be permitted to use her property, the court said: "The concerned SDM is directed to de-seal the subject property. This de-sealing shall be subject to the condition that if the Petitioner, learns about the whereabouts of Respondent No.2 (tenant), she shall provide the information immediately to the concerned police authorities. The authorities are free to proceed and take action in accordance with the law against Respondent no.2."

