Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Solan; no casualties reported

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 3 : A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Solan late on Sunday evening, leading to the damage of a petrol pump, said District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Solan.
"An incident of a landslide reported at Village Jepla sub-Tehsil Krishangarh District Solan. In the incident a Petrol Pump has completely damaged due to the landslide," DEOC said in a statement.
According to the DEOC, there has been no loss of life reported in the incident, and the restoration work is under process.
Further details are awaited.
