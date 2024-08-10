Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir: Road Traffic in Nagrota Area of Rajouri Disrupted Due to Massive Landslide (Watch Video)

A massive landslide occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, August 10. According to the news agency PTI, the incident took place in the Nagrota area of Rajouri, leading to a halt in traffic movement in the area amid heavy rainfall.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, a long queue of vehicles lines the road in Rajouri as mud and boulders block it. Rajouri Kandi Budhal Road is blocked due to a heavy landslide at Nagrota, due to which the commuters, as well as medical emergencies, are facing severe inconvenience; More details are awaited.

Visuals From Jammu and Kashmir