Landslide In Karnataka's Shirur Village Authorities On High Alert, Vehicles Trapped

In a dramatic turn of events, Karnataka's Shirur Village, located in Ankola Taluk, has been thrust into a state of emergency following heavy rains that triggered landslides. The perilous situation has led to the entrapment of two gas tankers, prompting swift action from the district administration. Fears of potential gas leakage and casualties have necessitated the urgent evacuation of residents from vulnerable, low-lying areas to safer grounds.

Local authorities are currently engaged in a race against time to avert a potential disaster, with rescue efforts focused on securing the gas tankers and ensuring the safety of all affected residents. The unfolding crisis underscores the precarious nature of living in landslide-prone regions during the monsoon season, highlighting the critical need for robust disaster preparedness and response measures. Karnataka is expected to experience active to vigorous rainfall till July 16, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The weather department has issued a heavy rain and red alert for Uttara Kannada district, effective from 1 pm on July 14 to 8:30 pm on July 16. The vigorous monsoon conditions over Karnataka are attributed to an off-shore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal off coastal Andhra Pradesh, channeling more moisture into Karnataka, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Rain is expected across coastal Karnataka, Malnad districts, and parts of interior Karnataka until July 16. Weather experts predict massive inflows into dams on the Kaveri and Krishna basins in the coming week. The Central Water Commission has issued an inflow forecast for six dams and barrages in Karnataka, where inflows are projected to meet or exceed specified thresholds.