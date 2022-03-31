Laptops bought with CSR funds given to Kerala school students

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 The first lot of CSR-funded laptops for students were distributed to students of Government Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School here by Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday, officials said.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a special purpose vehicle company of the Kerala Education Department, took the lead in collecting CSR funds and bought 477 laptops.

Of these, 100 such laptops were handed over on Thursday, KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said, and the remaining 377 would be given to students in the hill district of Wayanad.

He said that CSR contribution of Rs 85 lakh was received from MIMS Calicut (Rs 35 lakh), the SBI (Rs 20 lakh), Aster DM Health Care, and TJSV Steel Fabrication & Galvanising (Rs 15 lakh each).

