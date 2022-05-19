Large number of bodies being buried at Phaphamau Ghat, despite the ban of administration and NGT

Dead bodies are being buried in large numbers on the Ghats once again like the Corona period at the Phaphamau Ghat in Prayagraj. Let us tell you that there is a ban on the burial of dead bodies in this manner at the ghat. This ban is from the administration and NGT. But despite the ban, dead bodies are still being buried there in large numbers. It is being told that every day a dozen dead bodies are being buried at this ghat and no action is being taken against anyone. In such a situation, seeing the number of dead bodies here, memories of the Corona period are coming to the fore when a pile of dead bodies was seen on this ghat. Local people have different opinions about burying dead bodies in this way.

According to the information, every day a large number of dead bodies are being brought to the Phaphamau Ghat and buried here. In view of the situation since the Corona period, it has been forbidden to cremate the dead bodies at this ghat. This order has been given by the administration and NGT. But despite this, dead bodies are being buried here in huge numbers every day. With just a few days left for the monsoon to arrive, it is feared that due to the rise in the water level, the dead bodies can be seen floating in the river. Then this situation will go the same as it was for the dead bodies flowing in the Ganges during the Corona period.

People there have different opinions when such a tomb is found on the ghat. Some people have to say that if there is no proper arrangement at the ghat, some have given it the name of tradition. The people there say that this situation would not have arisen if the electric crematorium at Phaphamau Ghat and wood for the last rites were present on time. At the same time, some other people say that they do this according to their tradition.

Let us tell you that during the Corona period, when it was reported that a large number of dead bodies were being buried on the banks of the Ganges, in such a situation, the administration took action and cremated those dead bodies by removing them from the sand. But now despite the ban on the burial of dead bodies here, a huge amount of dead bodies are being buried in the sand every day.