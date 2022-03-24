'Largest party scared of smallest': Kejriwal takes dig at BJP over Delhi civic polls

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out over BJP on Thursday due to the postponement of civic body polls. Addressing the Delhi Assembly Arvind Kejriwal said BJP to 'contest polls if you have the courage' and joked 'the largest party (the BJP) got scared of the smallest.

"The nation won't tolerate the drama they're doing. They say they are the largest party in the world. We are the smallest. Still, they got scared! Largest party got scared of the smallest. Contest polls if you have courage," he declared.

Earlier, on Wednesday Kejriwal attacked BJP he challenged the party to conduct the MCD election on time and said 'we (the AAP) will quit politics if polls are held (on) time and the BJP wins'.

"I challenge the BJP - if you have courage hold MCD elections immediately. If you win, we will leave politics there and then. BJP first coerced state election commission to defer elections and is now on track to delay for months through an amendment… will there be any point left to this democracy?" he further asked.

"BJP is headed towards a humiliating defeat in MCD polls," Kejriwal declared.