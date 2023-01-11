Lashkar terror associate arrested in Srinagar

A terror associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested in Srinagar along with funds worth 9.95 lakhs, police said.

The accused named Farhan Farooz was arrested during a naka checking on Tuesday.

Apart from the money, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of the LeT, matrix sheets and a bike were also recovered from the accused.

An FIR has been registered under the sections of UAPA and NDPS Acts at the Kotibagh Poilce Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor