Lashkar terror associate arrested in Srinagar
By ANI | Published: January 11, 2023 07:28 AM 2023-01-11T07:28:25+5:30 2023-01-11T13:00:02+5:30
A terror associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested in Srinagar along with funds worth 9.95 lakhs, police said.
The accused named Farhan Farooz was arrested during a naka checking on Tuesday.
Apart from the money, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of the LeT, matrix sheets and a bike were also recovered from the accused.
An FIR has been registered under the sections of UAPA and NDPS Acts at the Kotibagh Poilce Station.
( With inputs from ANI )
