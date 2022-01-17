Lashker-e-Mustafa outfit procured weapons from Bihar for terror acts in J-K: NIA

Lashker-e-Mustafa (LeM), a front running terror organization, working at the behest of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), procured and transported weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab and Haryana in early last year to carry out terror activities in the union territory, says NIA charge sheet.

The LeM's motive was to carry out terror activities especially in the Jammu region and four charge-sheeted terrorists namely Mohd Arman Ali, Mohd Ehsanullah, Imran Ahmad Hajam and Irfan Ahmad Dar conspired, procured and transported these weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir.

The inputs came out after the NIA submitted its charge sheet on Saturday against these four terrorists in a special court in Jammu in LeM criminal conspiracy case which was initially registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police on February 6, 2021 at Gangyal police station and the NIA had re-registered the case on March 2, 2021.

Ali and Ehsanullah belong to Bihar's Saran District while Hajam and Dar are the residents of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code; Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, 1959; Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 18 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case relates to the hatching of a conspiracy by the operatives of LeM at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization JeM to carry out terrorist activities in the Jammu area with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India, mentions the charge sheet.

"Investigation revealed that the four accused persons charge-sheeted yesterday had conspired, procured and transported weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab and Haryana for LeM terrorist group in order to carry out terror activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir especially in Jammu region," the charge sheet said.

During search conducted on February 6 last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered one hand grenade, three mobiles and some other materials from Hidyat Ullah Malik, the self-styled chief of LeM.

On preliminary inquiry and on the disclosure of Malik, the police party also recovered two pistols, three magazines and 28 round magazines along with some objectionable material from a house located at *Ghaziabad in the Sunjwan area of Jammu* where the terrorist had been staying as a tenant.

Taking cognizance of the gravity of the offence and its cross-border and inter-state linkages, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the NIA to investigate the case under National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

( With inputs from ANI )

