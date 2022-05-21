Last date for BITSAT 2022 registration extended, check details

BITSAT 2022 exam last date of registration has been extended till 10 June. BITSAT is conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website. Candidates who fail to apply till the last date will not be allowed to apply only for Session-2 of BITSAT-2022. While applying online, do not use the 'Back' button of the webpage. Use the links and buttons available on the page to fill the form.



BITSAT 2022: How to register