Last date for BITSAT 2022 registration extended, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 21, 2022 12:59 PM 2022-05-21T12:59:56+5:30 2022-05-21T13:00:13+5:30
BITSAT 2022 exam last date of registration has been extended till 10 June. BITSAT is conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website. Candidates who fail to apply till the last date will not be allowed to apply only for Session-2 of BITSAT-2022. While applying online, do not use the 'Back' button of the webpage. Use the links and buttons available on the page to fill the form.
BITSAT 2022: How to register
- Go to the official BITS admission website at bitsadmission.com
- On the homepage click on the link which reads "Apply Here"
- Fill in the required details and upload the documents as asked.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Download the application form and take the print out for future use.