Last rites of CRPF jawan shot dead by terrorists held in J-K's Shopian
By ANI | Published: March 13, 2022 09:10 PM2022-03-13T21:10:28+5:302022-03-13T21:20:08+5:30
The last rites of CRPF Jawan Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi who was killed by terrorists last evening at his home in Chotipora village, were performed on Sunday.
A CRPF personnel, who was on leave, was shot dead at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.
Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, a resident of Shopian, succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.
"Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
