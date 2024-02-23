Lasya Nandita Passes Away at 33: Telangana’s Youngest MLA Dies in Road Accident

33-year-old Lasya Nandita, one of the youngest MLAs in Telangana, died in a car accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru on Friday, February 23. According to reports, her driver sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Earlier, on February 13, BRS MLA Lasya Nandita had been involved in a road accident in Narketpally town in Telangana, sustaining minor injuries. She was en route to Nalgonda to participate in a public meeting led by Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao just 10 days prior. Home Guard G Kishore lost his life in the road mishap at Narketpally in Nalgonda district.

Visuals From the Accident Spot:

BRS Contonment MLA Lasya Nandita died in a road mishap on Patancheru ORR. Driver lost control of car n hit the divider, Lasya died on the spot n the driver severely injured. #Patancheru#Hyderabadpic.twitter.com/DxSk38Cmtp — Nellutla Kavitha (@iamKavithaRao) February 23, 2024

Nanditha is the daughter of five-time legislator G Sayanna, whose seat she filled after his passing, getting elected to the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency on the BRS ticket.