Lavi fair holds immense cultural, trade significance, says Himachal Governor

Shimla, Nov 11 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday inaugurated a four-day International Lavi fair, one of the oldest fairs famous for promoting trade and other commercial activities with Tibet for centuries, in Rampur town, about 130 kms from here.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said the Lavi fair holds immense cultural and trade significance and stands as a living symbol of the state's glorious traditions.

"This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, is not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival that unites tradition, community and cultural exchange," said the Governor.

Kinnauri shawls, handicrafts, carpets and dry fruits are the major attractions at the fair. The fair dates back to the 17th century when Raja Kehari Singh of Rampur Bushahr state signed a treaty to promote trade between Tibet and Bushahr.

Recalling the contributions of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, the Governor said it was under his leadership that the fair received international status.

"Earlier, the Lavi fair was organised through mutual understanding among traders and local communities, but today it represents the collective spirit and unity of the people," he said.

Governor Shukla lauded the organisers for showcasing Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage through performances by artistes from various districts.

He said such festivals provide a platform for promoting traditional arts, music and crafts, thereby keeping alive the customs and values that bind families and communities together.

"Our traditions play a vital role in connecting generations, and festivals like Lavi ensure that this legacy passes on to the youth," the Governor said.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, he called for united efforts to eradicate it. He said that while the police had been taking effective action against those involved in the illegal drug trade, strong community participation was also essential to completely root out this social evil.

"We must stand together against forces spreading addiction like chitta, which is destroying families," he emphasised.

The Governor also underscored the importance of environmental conservation, stating, "If we protect the environment, Himachal itself will remain secure and prosperous."

He expressed grief over the deaths in the explosion in Delhi and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Governor Shukla appreciated the efforts of the district administration and organising committee for maintaining the traditional spirit of the Lavi fair and introducing new attractions.

He said the display of local crafts, woollen products and dry fruits not only highlights Himachal Pradesh's cultural wealth but also provides artisans and farmers valuable opportunities to market their products.

