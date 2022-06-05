(Law)rence or Lawless Bishnoi?

New Delhi, June 5 Who would have thought 15 years ago that a chocolate boy from a remote Punjab village would get so lost in the hustle-bustle of college politics that one day he would turn into a top gangster leading over 700 criminals, ready to pull triggers on his one click.

Lawrence Bishnoi, ironically, the man whose name contains the word "law", but unfortunately has no regard for it.

Born on February 12, 1992, Bishnoi grew up in Dutaranwali village of Punjab's Ferozepur district and later came to Chandigarh when he was a teenager. He went to DAV school in Sector 15 from 2007-2009 and then after two years opted to pursue a degree in 'law' from the Panjab University, Chandigarh.

It was at this time, Lawrence began indulging in activities that finally made him enter the crossroads of the crime world.

The infatuation of the student politics at Panjab University has extreme potential to attract any student and entangle them in the world of politics and bloodshed. The student elections at the University have at times remained a bloody affair.

And Lawrence was no different. Gradually, starting from minor scuffles, he kept climbing one ladder after another to finally reach the place where he is right now.

Sources say for the first time, Lawrence was caught while cheating in an exam during his first year of college and even jumped out of the window to evade getting caught. He failed in first year, however, completed his graduation. Bishnoi's jaunt to lockups continued every then and now for petty crimes.

But during his college days, Bishnoi, who wanted to be an athlete and surprisingly was regular to the ground met a new friend Sampat Nehra, who later joined the high ranks of being a top gangster.

Bishnoi also joined the Students of Panjab University

