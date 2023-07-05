Lawyers clash at Delhi's Tis Hazari Courts, shots fired

New Delhi, July 5 Two groups of lawyers clashed and even opened fire at the Tis Hazari Courts in the national capital on Wednesday, the police said.

The videos of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, a man in white shirt and black pant could be seen firing into the air, accompanied by others hurling stones and wooden planks.

The involved parties, predominantly in lawyer's attire, could be seen brandishing sticks and engaging in verbal confrontations.

Another video shows bullet casings scattered at the location where the gunshots were fired.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that at around 1.35 p.m., a firing incident was reported at the Subzi Mandi police station near the Tis Hazari Courts complex.

“When the police team reached the spot, it was learned that two groups of lawyers, including Tis Hazari Courts bar association office-bearers, had allegedly fired in the air though no one was injured,” said the DCP.

Following the incident, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), Parmaditya, also reached the spot and said that they have recovered five empty bullet shells from the spot.

“The forensic team was also called to the spot which collected evidence from the spot,” said the Joint CP.

As per the police, the fight broke out between the bar association’s secretary Atul Sharma and senior vice-president Manish Sharma over some personal enmity.

“We are trying to identify the people involved in the act. So far, no one has been detained,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, in a swift suo moto action, the Bar Council of Delhi on Wednesday suspended the enrollment of Sharma, hours after the video of firing went viral.

In its letter, the bar council, an autonomous regulatory body, said that Sharma was clearly identifiable in the video and “identification of other advocates involved is being carried out for taking appropriate action”.

The council has asked Sharma to submit a written explanation and appear before it on July 7, failing which ex-parte action will be initiated against him.

