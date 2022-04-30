Lawyers' group meets HM Amit Shah with victims of West Bengal post-poll violence

A delegation of 10 advocates from "Lawyers for Justice" along with the victims of the West Bengal post-poll violence on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for their demand for President's Rule in the state.

"We had a detailed discussion with the Home Minister that lasted for about 45 minutes. He listened to the victims' problems and assured to look into the issue. We have been continuously demanding President's Rule," Kabir Bose of the 'Lawyer for Justice' told ANI.

The delegation comprised Supreme Court lawyer Monika Arora and other advocates. A march was also taken out by the "Lawyer for Justice" with all the victims.

Prior to the meeting with Shah, the group of advocates also met President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday and urged for the imposition of President's Rule, claiming a "complete breakdown of law and order in the state".

"Today we (BJP leaders) along with lawyers from Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and district court met President and demanded imposition of the Article 356 due to the complete breakdown of law and order in the state. Incidents of rapes, murders, burning, looting and violence are now regular. So, there is a need for the intervention of the Central government by imposing President's Rule," said one of the lawyers who was part of the delegation.

( With inputs from ANI )

