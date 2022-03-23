Lawyers protest against Kerala judge for stopping dance event

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 A cross-section of lawyers on Wednesday protested in front of the Palakkad court in Kerala against Judge Kalam Pasha for allegedly stopping a classical dance performance which was held near his house.

"We have no qualms saying that the emperor has no clothes. We feel it's our duty to say it," said an office-bearer of the protesters.

The incident happened on Saturday when renowned Mohiniyattam artist Neena Prasad was performing her dance recital around 8.30 p.m. at an event organised by Friends' Collective (Souhruda Kootayma) of the Sekharipuram library at the Government Moyan L.P. School. The police had intervened and asked the organisers to stop the performance.

The judge lives near the place where the dance recital was being performed and despite the pleas of the organisers, the police did not let the artists perform.

The artist expressed her disapproval on what had happened through Facebook, and said she and her team had practised for long hours to make the presentation and it was the troupe's first presentation after a two-year break.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor