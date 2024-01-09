LDF Declares Hartal, Waves Black Flags During Kerala Governor's Idukki Visit

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan encountered a wave of protests and a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Tuesday during his visit to Idukki district. The demonstrations stemmed from Khan's refusal to sign the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023, sparking tension between the Governor and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), reported by PTI.

As Khan arrived in Thodupuzha to attend a function organized by the traders' body Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, activists from the LDF's youth wing, including the Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Youth Front, attempted to block his car and displayed black flags in protest. Protesters, reportedly including local leaders and activists of the CPI(M)'s Idukki unit, allegedly raised objectionable slogans against the Governor during a march held earlier.

The LDF had called for the hartal in response to Khan's stance on the Land Assignment Bill, which aimed to regulate the use of public land allotted for dwellings and farming in Idukki. The bill, passed by the state Legislative Assembly in September 2023, addressed a longstanding demand from the district's residents but faced opposition from right-wing groups who claimed it could legitimize unauthorized constructions and environmental damage in Munnar.

The protests reached a peak as Khan entered the district, with demonstrators marching towards the event venue. This followed M.M. Mani, a senior CPI(M) leader from Idukki, reportedly verbally criticizing the Governor for withholding his assent to the bill. The SFI had previously announced its intention to protest Khan's visit and even put up banners declaring "Sanghi Governor not welcome here."

Amidst the tense atmosphere, Khan proceeded with his scheduled function at the traders' body event. The hartal, however, impacted daily life in Idukki, with many shops closed and fewer vehicles on the roads compared to a normal day. The standoff between Khan and the LDF over the Land Assignment Bill highlights the ongoing political debate in Kerala over land use regulations and environmental concerns, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas like Munnar.