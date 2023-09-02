Leaders across party lines hail ISRO's Aditya-L1 for successful launch of Solar mission

ISRO's Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today on 2 September, 2023. Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Leaders and political parties across the party lines congratulated and hailed the space agency for the achievement days after India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari hailed the feat saying that the remarkable endeavor promises to unlock the secrets of earth's nearest star.

A historic achievement in the pursuit of scientific knowledge! ISRO has triumphantly launched its first-ever space mission to study the Sun, #AdityaL1🛰



This remarkable endeavor promises to unlock the secrets of our nearest star, shedding light on…

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while hailing the achievement said that Science, as an instrument of development, welfare and positive change, remains our magna carta.

We are indebted and grateful to our scientists, space engineers, researchers and our hard-working personnel at @ISRO for the successful launch of #AdityaL1 - Solar Observation Mission.



Together, we celebrate their success…



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh congratulated the space agency saying that today's launch of Aditya-L1 is another stupendous achievement of ISRO and for India!

While saluting ISRO once again, it is worthwhile recalling the recent timeline for Aditya-L1 to understand the continuity in the ISRO saga.



2006: Scientists with the Astronomical Society of…



Congratulations to @isro and all our Indians for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission. This historic achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration. This Mission carries the hopes of billions and I pray for its triumph. Jai Hind 🇮🇳”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Congratulations to @isro and all our Indians for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission. This historic achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration. This Mission carries the hopes of billions and I pray for its triumph. Jai Hind 🇮🇳



Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.It is India's first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.