Leaders will decide on alliance with actor Vijay’s party: Khushbu Sundar

Chennai, Aug 17 BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said on Saturday that senior party leaders would decide on a political alliance with South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s new political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Khushbu who created a flutter by resigning from the post of Member, National Commission for Women (NCW) was speaking to reporters at Chennai on Saturday.

When asked whether she would give any advice to Vijay as he is a new entrant to politics, she said, “Vijay is a highly intelligent person. All the very best to my brother.”

The actor-turned-politician also said that she resigned from the NCW to do more work among the people.

Khushbu said that she was a politically-inclined person and needs to be in grass root politics rather than in the NCW.

Khushbu also said that she had informed the party leadership about her wish to resign from the NCW over seven months ago, but was advised to continue.

She added that there was nothing wrong in her coming back to active politics.

She also said that the DMK was jittery over her decision to return to active politics and added that the continuous social media attacks on her after her resignation substantiate that DMK cadres were feeling the heat.

Khushbu it may be recalled is a popular South Indian actress and there is a temple in Tamil Nadu dedicated to her. She was earlier with both the DMK and the Congress before switching to the BJP.

