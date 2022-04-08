Lemon prices soar in Hyderabad causing great difficulty to retailers

With the arrival of the summer season, the prices of lemons have skyrocketed over the past week and a single lemon is being sold at Rs 10 in Hyderabad city.

Vendors expressed their concerns over the rising price of lemon saying that consumers are not ready to purchase the citrus fruit at such a higher price.

"The prices have gone really high. Earlier, we used to purchase a whole lemon sack for Rs 700 which now costs Rs 3,500. We are selling a single lemon for Rs 10 and nobody is ready to buy it. Nobody is ready to accept that the prices have gone up and are leaving without the purchase of the lemons," Venkatesh roadside vendor told ANI.

Lakshmi, another lady retailer said that she is buying a whole bag of lemons at Rs 3,000 at present.

"I have bought the whole bag for Rs 3,000 and selling a dozen for Rs 120 but nobody is ready to buy. The green lemons can be sold even after two days but the yellow ones need to be sold right away as they get rotten. Nobody is buying lemon at such a higher price," said Lakshmi.

"The prices are very high. I bought a dozen of lemons for Rs 120. Earlier, I used to purchase them for Rs 20. The prices are increasing due to the summer season," said Tarannum, a customer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor