Leopard Attack in UP: 8-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Bijnor

An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Saturday, July 13.

Naib Tehsildar of Dhampur Vivek Tiwari on Sunday told news agency PTI that Sunita of Mandori village had gone to the forest with her eight-year-old daughter Divyanshi to cut grass along with other women on Saturday evening.

Divyanshi was playing when a leopard attacked her. The other women shouted and cried, frightening the animal, and it fled, leaving the girl injured. The girl was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared her dead.