Leopard remains found in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar

Remains of two leopards were found on the banks of a pond in a forest near Alda village in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district, a forest official said.

According to reports, the carcass were said to be one month old. While the carcass of one was found to be in a decomposed state, the other one's only the skeleton was found.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mayank Agarwal said that, "The incident does not seem to be a case of poaching, as the nails, teeth etc. of leopards have been found safe. Poachers take such things with them. The age of one leopard is around four years and the other's is six years."

"It seems that death happened in a mutual fight. The actual reason will be known after the post-mortem report," he added.

The villagers though suspected that the leopards had been hunted. There is also speculation that the leopards were poisoned as they used to attack cattle in the village.

( With inputs from ANI )

