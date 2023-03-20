Leopard rescued by Pune forest department in residential area

By ANI | Published: March 20, 2023 01:28 PM2023-03-20T13:28:34+5:302023-03-20T13:30:02+5:30

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : The officials of the forest department in the morning rescued a leopard from ...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : The officials of the forest department in the morning rescued a leopard from a residential area in the Warje area of the Pune district, on Monday.

Leopard was spotted by the locals and visuals of the leopard was confirmed by the Pune forest department.

Pune's forest department rescued the Leopard after an effort of one and a half hours.

Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

