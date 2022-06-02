Lesbian, and Gay Couples celebrate pride month in Delhi University

June 1 marks the beginning of ‘pride month’ observed in honour of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 in New York when gay and lesbian rights activists protested for a week to oppose systemic oppression of queer communities. To mark the start of the ocassion, Delhi University lesbian, and Gay Couples were spotted kissing in the campus. There were songs, and there was assertion that “we will love who we want.” Powerful slogans like ‘Love is Love’ and ‘Queer will not live in fear’ were heard at the ‘Pride Parade’ at Arts Faculty in Delhi University, organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday.

