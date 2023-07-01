LeT terror associate arrested from Srinagar

Srinagar, July 1 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that it has arrested a terror associate belonging to the LeT along with four perfume IEDs from central Kashmir’s district Srinagar district.

“One terror associate of LeT namely Yasir Ahmed Ittoo S/o Ab Rashid Ittoo R/o Gulshanabad, Qaimoh arrested with 4 perfume IEDs from Batmaloo Bus Stand,” Police said.

Police said that FIR No 77/2023 under sections 3/5 of Explosive Substances act, 7/25 of IA Act & 13,23 of ULAP Act has been registered.

