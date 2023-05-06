LeT terrorist killed during encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 : The terrorist killed in the encounter that too place early Saturday morning in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla is linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Abid W hailing from Kulgam.

The police said that incriminating materials, including an AK 47 rifle, were recovered from the terrorist.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: Killed terrorist identified as Abid W S/O Mohd Rafiq W R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 01 AK 47 rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted today.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in the Kandi forest in Rajouri, PRO Defence Jammu said today.

Contact established with terrorists, the PRO Defence Jammu added.

On Friday the Indian Army released the names of five soldiers who lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

The deceased soldiers are Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Naik Arvind Kumar, Hav Neelam Singh, and Paratrooper Pramod Negi.

A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said.

