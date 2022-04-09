LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter
By IANS | Published: April 9, 2022 08:18 AM2022-04-09T08:18:03+5:302022-04-09T08:35:22+5:30
Srinagar, April 9 A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam ...
Srinagar, April 9 A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.
The police said that a search is also continuing at the encounter site in Chakisamad area.
Earlier, a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Meanwhile, another encounter is also ongoing in Anantnag district's Sirhama area .
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app