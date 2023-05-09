LG grants approval for two appointments in Delhi Police on "human grounds"

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena granted approval for the appointment of two dependent beneficiaries as Constables in Delhi Police on compassionate human grounds and directed for issuing of appointments letters, an official statement from the Raj Bhawan said on Tuesday.

The applications of beneficiaries Muskan Rathore and Gopesh Meena were rejected by Delhi Police as their height fell short by a marginal 0.5 cm and 0.4 cm respectively.

"Lt Governor VK Saxena, once again cutting red-tapism and taking a lenient and humane view in matters of compassionate appointment, has relaxed the prescribed criterion of physical standards (height) and granted approval for the appointment of two dependent beneficiaries in Delhi Police," read the statement.

"However, the LG, using his special power u/r 30 of Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, relaxed the prescribed criterion for physical standards in these two cases and directed for issuing of appointment letters to the two beneficiaries," the statement added.

The application of Muskan Rathore dated October 18, 2019, was rejected by Delhi Police on 12 November 12, 2020, while the application of Gopesh Meena, dated August 26, 2020, was rejected on June 23. 2021.

As per Raj Nivas officials, considering the financial distress and liabilities being faced by their families, LG granted approval for their appointment as Constables in Delhi Police.

"In light of the penury conditions and liabilities/responsibilities of the families, both the cases appear to be fit for appointment on compassionate grounds in Delhi Police, in relaxation of the prescribed criterion of physical standards, i.e. height," the LG noted while overruling Delhi Police in the matter.

LG also noted that the applicant Gopesh Meena had the liability of unmarried younger sister brother and widow mother while Muskan Rathore too had the responsibility of a younger brother and widow mother.

LG Saxena said it was important and in the interest of natural justice that such factors, including the family's financial conditions, are taken into consideration while deciding cases of compassionate appointment.

"Ever since taking over, LG Saxena has stressed cutting red-tapism, prohibitive procedures and restrictive practices in the matter of compassionate appointments," the statement said.

Earlier, LG Saxena, in February this year, had granted approval for the appointment of three beneficiaries as Constables in Delhi Police by relaxing the age criterion by 5 to 6 months.

Similarly in January this year, LG relaxed the criterion of physical standards to appoint Deepak Meena as a Sub Inspector (SI) in the Delhi Police, on compassionate grounds. ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena was stabbed to death in January this year while trying to apprehend an armed chain-snatcher, the statement said.

In the present case, the application of beneficiary Muskan Rathore, D/o late Head Constable Raj Narayan Singh, was rejected due to short height. Her height was 151.5 cm against the prescribed height of 152 cm and thus fell short by just 0.5 cm. DCP (Traffic) had recommended her appointment as Constable.

Similarly, the applicant Gopesh Meena, S/o late Constable Pooran Singh, was also found short in height by 0.4 cm. his height was 164.6 cm as against the prescribed height of 165 cm, the statement added

