LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates souvenir counter of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Jammu airport

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated Prasad-cum-Souvenir Counter of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in the departure area of Jammu Airport.

The facility will fulfil the long pending demand of the devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi from across the country to make packaged Prasad and other Souvenir available at the Jammu Airport, said the LG.

At the inaugural ceremony, the LG shared initiatives taken by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for providing better facilities to the pilgrims.

The Shrine Board has also taken several digital initiatives to facilitate the devotees from across the country and abroad, he added.

The Manoj Sinha also distributed the Prasad packages to the people at the airport. Premium Panchmewa Prasad, Gold Medallions, Silver Coins and other souvenirs will also be available at the Prasad counter.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has taken several measures for enhancing the efficiency of the operation of door-to-door delivery of Prasad boxes, Panchmewa Prasad and minimising the delivery time with real time tracking of Prasad.

Five dedicated Prasad Kendras cum Souvenir Shops have been made operational in the last 10 months besides operationalization of seven counters in existing establishments. A Modern Prasad Kendra cum Souvenir Shop was inaugurated at Bhawan by the LG in the month of February this year.

