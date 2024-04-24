LIC Issues Warning Against Fraudulent Social Media Ads Misusing Brand Identity

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) issued a statement on Wednesday, revealing their awareness of deceptive advertising tactics on several social media platforms. The corporation highlighted instances where individuals or groups misuse the images of their senior or former officials, their brand logo, and name without proper authorization.

In an effort to address concerns regarding fraudulent advertising practices, LIC has issued a public advisory. The corporation said any use of our senior officials' or ex-officials' images or names, our brand logo, or our brand name for advertising outside our official channels is unauthorized.

The inclusion of our officials' images or names, our logo, or our brand name in advertisements without permission is misleading and not permitted. We advise our policyholders, stakeholders, and the public to be cautious and verify the authenticity of advertisements on social media platforms featuring our brand elements or claims associated with us.

If you come across any suspicious advertising or misuse of our brand assets, please report the URL to us immediately through our official social media accounts. We are treating this matter seriously and will take appropriate legal action against those involved in fraudulent activities using our brand without authorization, LIC said in a statement.