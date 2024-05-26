Licence expired, doctors not qualified to treat newborn: Delhi Police on hospital fire

New Delhi, May 26 Police probe into the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital fire has revealed that the licence issued to the hospital by the Delhi Government Health Services (DGHS) had expired on March 31.

The initial probe also revealed that the doctors at the hospitals were not qualified to treat newborn babies, who were in need of Neonatal Intensive care, as they (doctors) were only BAMS degree holders.

Delhi Police arrested the hospital owner and a doctor on duty at the hospital. The owner was identified as Naveen Kichi, a resident of Bhairon Enclave, Paschim Vihar while the doctor was identified as Dr Aaksh (26), a resident of district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, who is a BAMS degree holder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said that on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. a police control room (PCR) call regarding a fire at Baby Care NewBorn Hospital was received at Vivek Vihar police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“In the hospital, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident. All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, for treatment,” said the DCP.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg said that seven children were declared dead at the hospital while five newly born babies are undergoing treatment.

“All 7 dead bodies have been further shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem,” said the DCP.

DCP Surendra Chaudhary further said that after dousing the fire, the hospital was inspected and there were burst oxygen cylinders found.

“An FIR for the offence under sections 336, 304A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. Further, the hospital was thoroughly inspected by police, fire brigade staff and crime team,” the DCP said.

He said that on inspection of the hospital and examination of the nursing staff, it was found that there was no fire extinguisher, improper entry exit, absence of emergency exit and deployment of the BAMS doctor.

“Section 304 and 308 IPC have been invoked,” said the DCP.

He said that even as per the expired licence, the hospital was allowed for five beds only, but at the time of the incident 12 newborn babies were admitted to the hospital.

During the investigation, it was found that the ‘Baby Care New Born Child Hospital’ has four branches including Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, and in Haryana’s Faridabad and Gurgaon. The DCP said that the owner of the said hospital is Dr Naveen Khichi, an MD in Pediatric Medicine.

“He and his wife Dr Jagriti (Dentist) are running the said Hospital. The probable cause of the fire is stated to be a short circuit. An Electric Inspection Report from the Electric Inspector (Labour Department) is being obtained. Report is also being obtained from the Delhi Fire Services,” said the DCP.

