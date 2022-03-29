Licenses of 466 institutions rejected under FCRA since 2020: MHA tells LS

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that it has rejected a total of 466 licenses of institutions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) since 2020.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lower House while responding to a query of Congress leader Suresh Kodikunnil.

On being asked about details of institutions that were refused the renewal of registration under FCRA during the last two years and the current year, Rai said a "total of 466 renewal applications refused under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) since 2020".

Giving a detailed report, the Minister said the number of renewal applications refused in 2020 was 100.

In 2021, the number of refusals of similar licenses increased to 341, said the Minister, adding as of March 21 this year, a total of 25 licenses have been refused.

Informing the reason for their rejection, the Minister said, "The refusal of these applications was due to not fulfiling the eligibility criteria in accordance with the provisions of the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder".

On being asked "whether the government intends to review the registration guidelines," Rai said, "there is no such proposal".

( With inputs from ANI )

