Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma assumes charge as Director General of Military Operations

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma assumed the charge of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) at Army Headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prior to this, he was commanding the Kharga Corps in Ambala. Under his guidance, the corps achieved remarkable success in maintaining security and stability in the Ambala region.

With his new appointment, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma assumes a critical position at the heart of military operations, overseeing and strategizing the army's various missions and deployments.

