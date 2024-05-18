Light intensity earthquake occurs in J&K

Srinagar, May 18 Light intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A statement by the local MET office said that an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.35 a.m. today.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 33.36 degrees north and longitude 76.65 degrees east."

“The earthquake occurred 10 kms inside the earth’s crust and its epicentre was in J&K region,” the statement said.

It must be recalled that earthquakes have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control in J&K.

