Light Rain Expected in Delhi Today, Air Quality Remains Poor

Delhi is expected to experience light rain or drizzle in some parts of the city on Wednesday, with the mercury settling at 12.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

The weather forecast indicates a cloudy sky throughout the day with a chance of rain. Monday saw late-night rainfall, resulting in a slight improvement in air quality. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category, registering a reading of 262 at 8 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi has encountered five rainy days so far in February, in contrast to last year when there were no rainy days in the corresponding month. The humidity level was reported at 95 per cent, as per IMD data.

The AQI scale categorizes air quality as follows: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500).