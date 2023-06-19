Light rain in parts of Delhi, brings relief from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light-intensity rain in Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain NCR ( Manesar) Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Deeg (Rajasthan)," RWFC tweeted.

RWFC provides weather forecasts for North-West India along with Delhi-NCR regions.

Meanwhile, the remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy which created a depression over central parts of East Rajasthan is likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places.

"The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 23:30 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs," tweeted IMD.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said that as cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving in the East-North East direction, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat.

He further said that it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan due to the cyclone.

"Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone," Mohapatra said while talking to ANI.

The cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a 'Deep Depression' on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, about 100 km northeast of Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is further expected to weaken into a 'Depression' in the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

