Light rain likely after Christmas: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 23 India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the national capital on December 26, 27 and 28.

As per the forecast, the sky would generally be cloudy with light rain on December 26, and 27 with a possibility of rain or thunderstorm on 28.

However, till then, both the maximum and minimum temperatures will rise, bringing a relief to Delhiites from the coldwave in north India.

On Thursday, the national capital woke up to a foggy morning. The minimum and maximum temperatures at 9.30 a.m. was recorded at 5 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to settle in the very poor category at 387, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

The level of PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants in the air were recorded in the very poor category at 368 and 233, respectively. AQI indicates 'very poor' air quality due to low mixing (ventilation) throughout the day. Moderate wind speed and low boundary layer height (typical of winter) is going to keep AQI in 'very poor' for next two days. An improvement is expected due to western disturbance from December 24 onwards, it said in a bulletin.

