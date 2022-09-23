Light rain to occur over Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 23 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the Delhi-NCR and adjoining area will receive light rain or drizzle during the next two hours till 3 p.m.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh)," the IMD said in the latest update. Notably, the city is being continuously hammered by incessant rains since Thursday and has received 72 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Apart from rainfall, the IMD said that the city could also witness thunderstorms at some places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor