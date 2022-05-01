Light rain with gusty winds likely in parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, May 1 Light rain with gusty winds are likely in parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, a much needed respite from the blistering heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Residents of the national capital woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning, with the Safdarjung Observatory registering less than 30 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m.

The IMD's NowCast at 8 a.m. forecast light rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) for northeast, southeast and southwest NCR.

Nowcast is a prediction valid for next three hours and as part of Delhi Urban Meteorological Services. It is issued every three hours.

On Saturday, the IMD said there would be some respite from the scorching heat not just for Delhi-NCR but for the northwest plains after May 1 because of a fresh Western Disturbance that will bring rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region.

It is also likely to bring significant rainfall to the parched areas of the northwest plains, including Delhi-NCR where the last downpour was recorded on February 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor