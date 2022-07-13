Light to moderate rain likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, July 13 The Meteorological Department (MeT) on Wednesday forecast a cloudy weather with widespread light to moderate rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Widespread light to moderate rain is likely in both Jammu division and Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

"Same weather is expected to continue for the next one-two days", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 12.8 and Gulmarg 11.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In the Ladakh region, Leh clocked 12.2 degrees and Kargil 16.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 27.2, Katra 23.8, Batote 19.7, Banihal 18.4 and Bhaderwah 20.1 as the minimum temperature today.

