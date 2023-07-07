Light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Odisha today: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 7 : Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Odisha in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Thursday.

Further, according to the national weather forecaster, the rainfall will persist over the next five days at multiple locations in the state.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Bhubaneswar director, Dr HR Biswas, said, "Most places (in Odisha) have received rainfall in the past 24 hours. Heavy rainfall has also occured in some districts. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur over the state in the next 24 hours as well. Heavy rainfall is also likely at some places. The skies over Bhubaneswar will remain cloudy in the next 24 hours."

Earlier, the IMD issued a yellow warning for 18 districts of Odisha from July 3 to 7.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely in a few districts of Odisha.

The agency on Tuesday also issued an alert for isolated moderate to extreme rainfall in Kerala for July 4 to July 9.

The off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs from the South Gujarat coast to the Kerala coast, it said.

Further, according to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood now lies over the West-central Bay of Bengal adjoining the North Andhra Pradesh coast and extends between 1.5 km to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

