Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Accused seer sent to 9-day judicial custody

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Sep 5 A local court on Monday remanded accused Lingyat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru to a nine-day judicial custody till September 14 in connection with alleged rape of minor girls in the mutt.

The Second District and Sessions' Court of Chitradurga also adjourned the hearing of bail petition of the accused seer filed on medical grounds to September 7.

It also directed the prosecution to file objections to the bail petition before September 7.

As per the court's direction, the accused seer would be lodged in the district prison of Chitradurga where the security has been tightened.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested junior pontiff Basavaditya in connection with the case.

Chitradurga Rural Police investigating the case have arrested the junior pontiff in Hospet of Ballary district. Police stated that after the arrest of main accused Sharanaru, a junior pontiff escaped and was taking shelter at a devotee's place.

Junior pontiff Basavaditya is a third accused in connection with the case. The police have arrested second accused hostel warden Rashmi and were looking out for the two other accused who aided the sexual assault on minor victims.

Karnataka Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe has sought a Action Taken Report in connection with the rape case involving the Linagayat seer, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The Commission has served notice to the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga district. Notice has also been served to the deputy director of the Social Welfare Department.

The police department has once come under attack by the public for not acting and taking the accused persons into custody when they were seen in public places and attending meetings with the main accused seer.

