Link of Rohingya with Pak-based terror organisation is serious threat to India: Centre to Delhi HC

The Central Government has informed the Delhi High Court that there is contemporaneous data from security agencies' inputs and other authentic material indicating linkages of some of the unauthorised Rohingya migrants with Pakistan-based terror organisations and similar organisations operating in other countries.

Over and above the said serious security concerns already in existence, the more disturbing part is that there is an organised influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar through agents and touts facilitating illegal Rohingya migrants into India via Benapole-Haridaspur (West Bengal), Hilli (West Bengal) and Sonamora (Tripura), Kolkata and Guwahati. This situation is seriously harming the country's national security, stated the affidavit filed by Centre Government in Delhi High Court.

The illegal influx of Rohingyas in significant numbers has started to the territory of India since 2012- 2013, stated the affidavit.

It also submitted that due to an already existing large influx of illegal immigrants from the neighbouring countries, the demographic profile of some of the bordering states has already undergone a serious change which is already causing far-reaching complications in various contexts and is taking its toll and has a direct detrimental effect on the fundamental and basic human rights of country's own citizens.

It is further submitted that so far as India is concerned, national security considerations rank the highest on the country's list of priorities given a geopolitical influence in the region and its vulnerability to mass border infiltrations due to the porous nature of its border which our country shares with many countries, it stated.

The affidavit has been filed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in an ongoing matter where a petitioner (a Myanmarese woman) Senoara Begum and her three minor children challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs and FRRO's decision to refuse their exit permit applications to leave India for her resettlement in the United States.

In the matter, FRRO submitted that the Petitioner had committed a gross violation of Indian laws, visa rules and statutory conditions. The action taken by the Respondent officials was as per procedure and bonafide and the petition filed by the petitioner is devoid of any merits and is liable to be dismissed.

FRRO further stated that the petitioner has not produced any document to show that she is a Myanmar national. That, not even a letter from the Embassy of Myanmar validating her nationality claim is available. It is submitted that till then her nationality is doubtful. That further her arrival in India is also not traced in immigration records.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor