Lioness attacks, injures 3 in Gujarat

Amreli (Gujarat), July 17 Three people suffered minor injuries when a lioness attacked them in Babarkot of the Shetrunji Forest Range early Sunday.

All three have suffered minor injuries and are likely to be discharged from the hospital soon, a forest officer said.

Shetrunji Range District Conservator of Forest Jayant Patel told : "A lioness has attacked a forest peon and two villagers in the Babarkot revenue area of the Amreli district. The first attack on a villager took place at 5 a.m., second villager was attacked at 5.45 a.m and forest peon was attacked at 7.15 a.m. All three were rushed to a private hospital for treatment."

Soon after the incident, a team of forest officials was dispatched to Babarkot along with a veterinary doctor. The team will primarily keep an eye on the movement of lioness in the area. A cage has been placed to trap the wild animal, but she will be caged only if her behaviour is found dangerous. Since it is a mating season, if cubs are found in the area, the team will not disturb the lioness, the officer said.

The reason for the attack will only be learnt after recording statements of victims, he said. "There can be two reasons for the attack, first if the lioness has recently delivered, she would have been aggressive to protect them or it must be a retaliation to torture or harassment by someone at night."

