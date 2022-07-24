Lions mauls man to death in Gir, male lion captured

Amreli (Gujarat), July 24 A farm labourer from Madhya Pradesh was killed and eaten by a pair of lions in Gujarat's Amreli district, forest officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the deceased has been identified as Bhaidesh Bulabhai.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Gir East, Rajdeep Singh Zala, told that they received a call from the Nani Dhari village of Khambha taluka on Saturday evening informing that a farm labourer from Madhya Pradesh was attacked by lions and was missing.

Several forest department teams were deputed in three wildlife ranges to search for the youth and the lion couple.

At around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday, a forest team was able to locate the male lion and tranquilised it. The big cat was be shifted to Gir Lion Care Centre and kept under observation.

The Forest Department team was able to locate just two legs of the youth, however, the search for the rest of the youth's body and the lioness is underway, Zala said

He said attacks by lions on humans were not new but the way the youth was killed was "surprising", adding that it is possible that the youth might have gone too close to the lion couple as they were mating.

