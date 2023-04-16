Liquor businessman, others booked for abduction in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 : A liquor businessman and others have been booked for allegedly holding a man hostage and forcing him to withdraw a case against them in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said on Sunday.

As per information, Amolak Singh Bhatia - a liquor businessman, along with Prince Bhatia, Sona Bhatia, Bablu Bhatia and others, have been booked under sections 365, 384, and 120B of IPC.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint.

A probe was initiated and following the investigation findings, police registered a case, said Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Rupak Sharma.

According to the officer, the accused persons allegedly abducted the victim and forced him to withdraw a case lodged by him.

Further probe in the case is underway, he added.

